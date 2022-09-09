CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2022 declared, direct link to check result here

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2022. The compartment results for Class 10 can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and also on cbseresults.nic.in.

The compartment exam for Class 10 was conducted from August 23, 2022 to August 29, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of CBSE by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2022

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The verification of marks for the students who are not satisfied with their performance in the compartment examination will begin from the 2nd day from the date of declaration of result to the third day of declaration of result. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.