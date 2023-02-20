Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Hindi papers today, check guidelines
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Hindi papers today, check guidelines

Updated on Feb 20, 2023 09:20 AM IST

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective exams will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Hindi papers today, check guidelines
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Hindi papers today, check guidelines(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 12 board exam for Hindi subjects today. CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective exams will be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Sample question papers, marking scheme, etc of CBSE Hindi exam are available on the academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in. 

CBSE had earlier released admit card and time table for board exams on cbse.nic.in. Both Class 10, 12 exams began on February 15. On February 20, Class 10 students will appear for some language papers.

Over 38 lakh students will appear in CBSE board exams this year. These include 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 students. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 20, 2023 09:20 AM IST

    CBSE board exams 2023: Reporting time

    Class 12 Hindi papers will begin at 10:30 am and students must reach the exam venue on or before 10 am. No student is permitted to enter the exam hall beyond this. 

  • Feb 20, 2023 08:49 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Hindi Sample Question Paper

    CBSE Class 12 Hindi SQP and marking scheme.

  • Feb 20, 2023 08:31 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Hindi exam: Paper timings

    Both CBSE Class 10 Hindi core and Hindi Elective papers will start at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. 

  • Feb 20, 2023 08:09 AM IST

    CBSE board exams 2023: Class 12 Hindi papers today

    CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective paper exams will be held today, February 20. 

