CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Hindi papers today, check guidelines

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 12 board exam for Hindi subjects today. CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective exams will be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Sample question papers, marking scheme, etc of CBSE Hindi exam are available on the academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE had earlier released admit card and time table for board exams on cbse.nic.in. Both Class 10, 12 exams began on February 15. On February 20, Class 10 students will appear for some language papers.

Over 38 lakh students will appear in CBSE board exams this year. These include 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 students. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.