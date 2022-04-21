Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE board exam 2023 syllabus announced, 2 term system over
board exams

CBSE board exam 2023 syllabus announced, 2 term system over

  • Students and teachers can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download the syllabus of different classes.
CBSE board exam 2023 syllabus announced, 2 term system over (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
CBSE board exam 2023 syllabus announced, 2 term system over (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 08:22 PM IST
Copy Link
Edited by Bishal Kalita

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced syllabi of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 for the 2022-23 academic year. Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi have not been divided into two terms, meaning the system has been discontinued.

Students and teachers can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download the syllabus of different classes.

CBSE board exam 2023 syllabus direct link

In a year hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the central education board divided the 2022 final exams into two terms. CBSE term 1 exam 2022 was conducted in November-December,2021 and term 2 exams are scheduled for April-May, 2022. 

This was done to ensure that the board is left with at least one exam at the end of the academic session to prepare the results. In 2021, CBSE had to follow an alternative assessment scheme as exams were cancelled amid the second wave of COVID-19. 

CBSE officials had earlier this month confirmed the board will go back to the once a year final exam system from the next academic year. 

“The board decided to conduct two term exams for the session 2021-22 in order to avert any unprecedented situation caused by the pandemic. Even as the NEP 2020 favours two-term exams, it has been decided to switch to the previous practice for now and conduct one set of board exams at the end of the academic year. The stakeholders also suggested one exam policy ," a senior CBSE official told Hindustan Times. 

(With inputs from HT correspondent)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse board board exams + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out