CBSE board exam 2023 syllabus announced, 2 term system over

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced syllabi of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 for the 2022-23 academic year. Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi have not been divided into two terms, meaning the system has been discontinued.

Students and teachers can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download the syllabus of different classes.

CBSE board exam 2023 syllabus direct link

In a year hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the central education board divided the 2022 final exams into two terms. CBSE term 1 exam 2022 was conducted in November-December,2021 and term 2 exams are scheduled for April-May, 2022.

This was done to ensure that the board is left with at least one exam at the end of the academic session to prepare the results. In 2021, CBSE had to follow an alternative assessment scheme as exams were cancelled amid the second wave of COVID-19.

CBSE officials had earlier this month confirmed the board will go back to the once a year final exam system from the next academic year.

“The board decided to conduct two term exams for the session 2021-22 in order to avert any unprecedented situation caused by the pandemic. Even as the NEP 2020 favours two-term exams, it has been decided to switch to the previous practice for now and conduct one set of board exams at the end of the academic year. The stakeholders also suggested one exam policy ," a senior CBSE official told Hindustan Times.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)