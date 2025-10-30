CBSE Board Exam 2026 Final Datesheet Out: CBSE releases Class 10, 12 exam schedule, check complete timetable here

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the official datesheet of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2026 on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Students appearing in the exam can check the schedule on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Exam 2026 Final Datesheet Out: CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam will commence from February 17, 2026. Check complete schedule here. (Representative image)

According to the schedule, CBSE Class 10 board exam in 2026 will be conducted from February 17, 2026 to March 10, 2026. Exams will begin with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic subjects and will end with French paper. The exam will be held in single shift - from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. However, for few subjects, the exam will be held from 10:30 to 12:30 PM.

Likewise, CBSE Class 12 board will also begin from February 17, 2026 and end on April 9, 2026.

Around 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12 from India and 26 countries abroad.