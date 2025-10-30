Edit Profile
    CBSE Board Exam 2026 Final Datesheet Out: CBSE releases Class 10, 12 exam schedule, check complete timetable here

    CBSE Board Exam 2026 Final Datesheet Out: The board has released the final exam schedule for Class 10, 12 board exam 2026. Check the complete schedule below.

    Updated on: Oct 30, 2025 7:05 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Central Board of Secondary Education has released the official datesheet of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2026 on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Students appearing in the exam can check the schedule on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    CBSE Board Exam 2026 Final Datesheet Out: CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam will commence from February 17, 2026. Check complete schedule here. (Representative image)
    CBSE Board Exam 2026 Final Datesheet Out: CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam will commence from February 17, 2026. Check complete schedule here. (Representative image)

    According to the schedule, CBSE Class 10 board exam in 2026 will be conducted from February 17, 2026 to March 10, 2026. Exams will begin with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic subjects and will end with French paper. The exam will be held in single shift - from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. However, for few subjects, the exam will be held from 10:30 to 12:30 PM.

    Likewise, CBSE Class 12 board will also begin from February 17, 2026 and end on April 9, 2026.

    Around 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12 from India and 26 countries abroad.

    Check the exam schedule below:

    CHECK COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF CBSE CLASS 10, 12 BOARD EXAM 2026

    CBSE said it is for the first time that the datesheets have been issued nearly 110 days before the start of the examinations, and this could have been possible because of the timely submission of LOC by the schools.

    Prior to this, the board had released the tentive board exam schedule.

    CBSE 10, 12 Board Exam 2026 Timetable: Steps to check

    Students can check the schedule by following the steps mentioned below:

    1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    2. Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2026 datesheet link available on the home page.

    3. Check the datesheet PDF.

    4. Download the page and keep a printout of the same for reference.

    For more details, students, parents and teachers can check the official website of CBSE.

