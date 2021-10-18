CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet today at cbse.gov.in portal

CBSE board exams term 1 datesheet will be released today, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced on Thursday. The CBSE board exams 2022 datesheet will be released on the official website cbse.gov.in.

This year, the CBSE board exams will be held in two terms. The first term exam will be held in the month of November-December and the second term exam will be held in March-April. While the exams will be held offline and the first term will be objective in nature, the nature of second term exam, whether subjective or objective, will depend upon the condition of COVID-19 in the country, the board has said.

After dividing the board exam syllabus into two parts, to increase the probability of holding exams, the board has also decided to categorise the subjects as major and minor in order to avoid learning loss of students.

While the exams for major subjects will be held as per the datesheet, regarding minor subjects the board will make group of schools offering those subjects and may hold more than one paper in the schools in a single day.

The final result of class 10, 12 board exams will be declared after the second term exams are held. No student will be placed in pass, compartment and essential repeat category after term 1 exam, the board has said.