Live

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live: Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Economics papers today

board exams
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 08:57 AM IST

CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Economics Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Check exam day guidelines, dress code, paper analysis here. 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Economics board exams 2023 live updates
CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Economics board exams 2023 live updates(File photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Economics Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 board exam for Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B, and Class 12 Economics papers today, March 17. These papers will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The reporting time is 10 am. 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Economics sample papers, marking scheme, etc. can be checked on cbseacademic.nic.in. 

Analysis of these papers shared by teachers and subject experts, along with students' reactions will be made available at the end of the exam.

Follow this blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Economics exams. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 17, 2023 08:57 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Economics papers: Reporting time

    Students must reach the exam venue by 10 am. No candidate will be permitted to enter the exam hall after that. 

  • Mar 17, 2023 08:32 AM IST

    CBSE board exams 2023: Paper timings

    Both Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Economics papers will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. 

  • Mar 17, 2023 07:51 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Economics papers today

    CBSE is conducting Class 10 Hindi course A, course B, and Class 12 Economics exams today, March 17. 

cbse board exams

