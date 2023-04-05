Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Class 12 Psychology paper ends, exam analysis here
CBSE Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Class 12 Psychology paper ends, exam analysis here

board exams
Updated on Apr 05, 2023 02:30 PM IST

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 Psychology paper today, April 5, 2023. Check latest updates on timings, guidelines, exam analysis below. 

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates
CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Board Exams 2023 Class 12 Psychology paper today, April 5, 2023. The board examination will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

Students who are appearing for the examination must reach the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the examination. The Board will give 15 minutes extra time to students before the examination to examination to read the question papers thoroughly. 

Today is the last day of CBSE Board Exams 2023. The examination for both Class 10, 12 was started on February 15, 2023. The Class 10 exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams will end today, April 5. Latest updates on exam day guidelines, exam analysis, students reaction, expert views will be available below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 05, 2023 02:30 PM IST

    CBSE 12th Psychology Exam 2023: Paper analysis 

    Harshita Arvind, PGT Psychology, Global Indian International School, Noida said, “The Psychology paper administered today was evaluated to be moderately difficult, although the students encountered a few challenging questions. Additionally, the exam was lengthy and necessitated considerable effort to answer the questions that demanded critical reasoning skills. The questions that featured case studies presented varying levels of difficulty. All in all, the exam was satisfactory, and the students are pleased to have completed their board exams.”

  • Apr 05, 2023 02:06 PM IST

    CBSE Exam 2023: Class 12 psychology analysis soon 

    CBSE Exam 2023 Class 10 psychology analysis will be available soon here. The exam analysis, students reactions and other details shortly. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 01:31 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023: Psychology paper ends 

    CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 psychology paper ends. The exam analysis will be available soon. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 01:15 PM IST

    CBSE 12th Psychology Paper 2023: Exam ends in 15 minutes 

    CBSE 12th Psychology Paper 2023 will end in next 15 minutes. The examination was started at 10.30 am today. Analysis soon after exam ends. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    CBSE 12th Board Exam 2023: Paper ends in an hour 

    CBSE 12th Board Exam 2023 will end in an hour. The exam analysis, students reactions, expert reviews will be available soon after the examination is over. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    CBSE Board Result 2023: After evaluation process concludes 

    CBSE Board Result 2023 will be declared after the evaluation process is over. The evaluation process will begin soon after completion of board examination, which happens to end today. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Paper 2023: Psychology paper ends at 1.30 pm 

    CBSE Class 12 Paper 2023 for Psychology ends at 1.30 pm. The examination was started at 10.30 am today. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 11:45 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Exam 2023: Paper analysis when 

    CBSE Class 12th Psychology exam will end at 1: 30 pm. Paper analysis soon after exam concludes 

  • Apr 05, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    CBSE Exam 2023 for Class 12: Last paper today 

    CBSE Exam 2023 for Class 12 will conclude today. With Psychology paper, CBSE Board Exams 2023 comes to an end. The result will be announced after the evalution process is over. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 11:16 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Psychology Exam 2023: Paper underway 

    The CBSE Exam 2023 psychology paper for Class 12 is underway. The examination will conclude at 1.30 pm. The paper anaylsis will be available here soon.

  • Apr 05, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Paper timings 

    CBSE 12th Psychology paper will get over at 1.30 pm. The examination was started at 10.30 am. Exam analysis, students reactions, expert comments will be available here.

  • Apr 05, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Paper 2023: Exam analysis after exam 

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Paper 2023 have just started. The exam analysis will be available to candidates soon after the completion of the examination. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Exam: Psychology paper begins 

    CBSE Class 12 Exam for Psychology paper begins now. The exam will get over at 1.30 pm. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 10:27 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Psychology Paper 2023: Last exam today 

    CBSE will end the board examinations with Class 12 Psychology paper. The examination will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Exam 2023 for Psychology: Question papers distributed 

    CBSE 12th Exam 2023 for Psychology question paper has been distributed to the students. They will get 15 minutes time to read the questions. The exam begins at 10.30 am. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023: Items inside exam hall 

    Admit Card

    School ID card

    Stationary

    Water bottle

  • Apr 05, 2023 09:59 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Psychology Exam 2023: Students reach exam centre 

    CBSE 12th Psychology Exam 2023 will begin in next 30 minutes. Students have reached the exam centre. They will be given the question paper at 10.15 am. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 09:53 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Exam: Check dress code 

    All the candidates who will appear for the CBSE Class 12 exam  today will have to reach the exam centre an hour ago. They will have to wear the school uniform and carry their respective admit cards. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 09:48 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Psychology Paper Exam: 15 minutes time for reading question papers 

    The students who will appear for the examination will be given 15 minutes additional time before the commencement of the examination to read the question papers thoroughly.

  • Apr 05, 2023 09:42 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12 exam begins at 10.30 am 

    CBSE Board Exams 2023 Class 12 exam for Psychology paper begins at 10.30 am. The examination will conclude at 1.30 pm. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 09:38 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023: Psychology paper today 

    CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 for Psychology paper to be conducted today, April 5, 2023. Candidates will have to reach the exam centres an hour before the commencement of the exam. 

