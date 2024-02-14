CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams begin tomorrow, board warns students against rumours & fake information ahead of exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to hold Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from tomorrow. The Class 10 exams will begin with painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, and Sherpa papers, whereas Class 12 exams will commence with entrepreneurship, Kokborok, capital market operation, and physical activity trainer papers. CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations begin tomorrow. (PTI Photo)

The examinations will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, barring some subjects that will be conducted till 12:30 PM. CBSE has advised students to arrive at the examination hall, at least 45 minutes before the commencement of the examinations.

Notably, the Class 10 board examinations will conclude on March 13, while the Class 12 board examinations will end on April 2.

Meanwhile, ahead of the examinations, the CBSE has issued a notice wherein it has warned against rumours and fake information concerning the upcoming examinations. The CBSE said that certain unscrupulous elements had tried to spread rumours on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, X, and Telegram in the past about paper leaks. Besides, these elements also circulate fake links to sample papers with the claim that questions will be from those sample papers.

The CBSE pointed out that such miscreants intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. In the notification, the Board informed that it is closely monitoring the situation with the help of law enforcement agencies to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news on social media platforms under various provisions of the IPC and IT Act.

Furthermore, it will also take action against students indulging in unfair means. The Board also advised parents to guide their wards not to believe in rumours and not indulge in any unfair activity.