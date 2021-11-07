CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 board exam: 10 points for students

The first bifurcated board exams for CBSE class 10 and 12 students will commence on November 17 and November 16, respectively. The board exam will be held for 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Schools have been asked to conduct practical exams latest by December 23.

This is the first term of CBSE board exams 2022. The second term exam will be held in the month of March-April. While the exam scheduled to begin this month will be objective in nature, the second term exam will be subjective or objective as per the condition of the COVID-19 in the country, the CBSE has said.

CBSE term 1 board exams 2022: 10 points

Exams for major subjects will be held as per the CBSE datesheet Exams for minor subjects will be conducted by the CBSE by making groups in such a manner that exams are held in minimum time The exam duration will be 90 minutes In view of winter seas, the exam will begin at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am. Students will get 20 minutes of reading time before the start of the exam For the term 1 exam, there will be no external examiner Customized OMRs will be sent to the exam centres Separate sheet will be provided for rough work Students will be issued roll numbers on November 9 CBSE board exams 2022 final result will be declared after the completion of the second term exam or following the pre-set guidelines in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country during March-April.

“Schools, parents and students will strictly follow covid guidelines as mentioned in the guidelines to be provided by CBSE to the CS,” the CBSE has said.