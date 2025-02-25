Feb 25, 2025 10:13 AM IST

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 Live: a) Any stationery item - such as textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Calculator (Students with Learning Disability i.e. Dyscalculia are permitted to use Calculator as per Circular No. CBSE/COORD/2020 dated 20.01.2020 and are provided the same by Exam centre), Pen Drives, Calculator, Log Table (shall be provided by the centres), Electronic Pen/ Scanner, etc.

b) Any communication device - such as Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, Smart Watch, Camera, etc.

c) Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Pouches, etc.

d) Any eatable item opened or packed, except for diabetic students

e) Any other item which could be used for unfair means

f) Use of the above or similar items will be treated under the “Unfair Means” category and will attract punishment as per rules.