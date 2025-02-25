CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 Live: Social Science paper begins
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 Live: Central Board of Secondary Examination will conduct CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 Social Science paper on February 25, 2025. The Class 10 examination will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Students who will appear for the examination will have to reach the exam centre by the time mentioned in the admit card. Appearing students can carry admit card and school identity card, stationery items i.e., Transparent Pouch, Geometry/Pencil Box, Blue/Royal Blue Ink/Ball Point/Gel Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Eraser, Analogue Watch, Transparent Water Bottle, Metro Card, Bus Pass, Money to the exam centre....Read More
If you are a private candidate, wear light-coloured clothes, carry a government-issued, valid and original photo identity proof along with the admit card.
The Class 10 examination commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 18, 2025.
The CBSE Class 10, 12 board examination is conducted for around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in the country and abroad. Follow the blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper.
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 Live: Any textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (will be provided by centres), electronic pen, scanner, etc. are not allowed. Exam centres will provide calculators to students with Dyscalculia.
For Regular Students - School Uniform
For Private Students - Light Clothes
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 Live: a) Any stationery item - such as textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Calculator (Students with Learning Disability i.e. Dyscalculia are permitted to use Calculator as per Circular No. CBSE/COORD/2020 dated 20.01.2020 and are provided the same by Exam centre), Pen Drives, Calculator, Log Table (shall be provided by the centres), Electronic Pen/ Scanner, etc.
b) Any communication device - such as Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, Smart Watch, Camera, etc.
c) Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Pouches, etc.
d) Any eatable item opened or packed, except for diabetic students
e) Any other item which could be used for unfair means
f) Use of the above or similar items will be treated under the “Unfair Means” category and will attract punishment as per rules.
