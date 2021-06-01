CBSE Class 12 Boards: PM Modi chairs meeting on Class 12 board exams

CBSE Class 12 Boards: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an important meeting regarding the prospect of Class 12 Board Examinations on Tuesday evening.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with senior officials including Secretary of School Education and Higher Education.

Earlier today, official sources had informed ANI that PM Modi will be briefed on all possible options, as a result of the extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders regarding the prospect of Class 12 Board Examinations.

Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was admitted to AIIMS following post-COVID complications. According to AIIMS officials, Pokhriyal was brought to the hospital at 11:30 am on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE, ICSE Class XII examinations after the Central government sought time till Thursday.

The Central government told the Supreme Court that it will take a final decision on the issue of conducting or cancelling the Class 12 CBSE, ICSE Board exam in two days and sought time till Thursday to place its decision before the court.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar adjourned the case to June 3 while observing a similar situation last year prompted internal marking instead.

The Bench asked the Centre to take its time to make a decision. It, however, asked the Centre to give some good and tangible reason if it decides to depart from last year's decision when it agreed to cancel the examination due to Covid-19.