CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Board to develop IT system for calculation of marks

Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to develop an IT system in house for calculation of CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. This in-house system will assist the result committee or schools in preparation of the result in their schools.

With this new IT system, the calculation work will be easy and it will also reduce the time that is to be taken for preparation of result along with many other hassles. This system will also pre populate marks of Class 10 of the students passed from CBSE. Not only this, but other Boards Class 10 data will also be taken into account.

As per the statement released by the Board, CBSE will continuously communicate with all the schools to ensure that without any problem, result is prepared by the schools. Along with this, the Board will also establish a help desk to assist the schools in preparation of result of both Class 10 and Class 12 from next week onwards.

Schools affiliated to CBSE will have to provide Class 10 theory marks for those students who have passed Class 10 from other boards. The Board have advised the schools to keep Class 10 marks, Class 11 final theory marks and Class 12 final theory marks based on unit test, mid term and pre-board ready in soft form.

Moreover, the Board will also activate a portal for updating the information about class 10 roll number, board and year on June 21, 2021. Other modules of the software will also be provided to the schools that will help them to check data and make corrections if required.