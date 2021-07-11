Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE class 12 result soon: Know about academic courses after 10+2
CBSE class 12 result soon: Know about academic courses after 10+2 (HT File Photo)
CBSE class 12 result soon: Know about academic courses after 10+2 (HT File Photo)
board exams

CBSE class 12 result soon: Know about academic courses after 10+2

  • The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the class 12 result soon by following an alternative assessment method as board exams could not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation countrywide.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:07 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the class 12 result soon by following an alternative assessment method as board exams could not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation countrywide. As per the orders from the Supreme Court, the CBSE 12th result will be released this month.

Students will be given their CBSE class 12 result through the official website of the Board. The marksheet, migration certificate and other details of the students related to the board exam will be available in the DigiLocker.

CBSE class 12 result soon: Know about academic courses after 10+2

To create awareness among students, the CBSE has released a compendium of academic courses. "The compendium of courses after +2, is an earnest effort of the board to facilitate students while scouting for right course choices," the Board has said.

The Board has listed a total of 123 academic courses including the traditional, popular and new age courses which the students can pursue after class 12.

While the Board has given brief details on these courses, students can refer them and search for more details on them. "For details, classifications or combinations, users are requested to visit the official websites of UGC, AICTE, NAAC and individual institutes," the Board has suggested students.

CBSE's compendium of academic courses

The compendium of academic courses was released by the CBSE in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse boards cbse class 12 results cbse school + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.