CBSE 10th Compartment Result News live updates: Steps to download 10th supplementary results when out

CBSE 10th Compartment Result News live updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to soon release the Class 10 supplementary results 2025. When released, students who appeared in the exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates will need to enter their their roll numbers, school numbers and admit card IDs to check the CBSE Class 10 supply exam results....Read More

Notably, the board has also ready released the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary examinations results on August 1, 2025. The results can be downloaded from the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE had conducted the Class 10 supplementary examination from July 15 to July 22. The supplementary exams were held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM for most subjects, while for few others it was held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CBSE 10th Supplementary Results 2025 when out:

Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to check the 10th supply exam result. Enter the credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

