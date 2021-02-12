CBSE extends deadline to submit Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates
- As per the official notice, the window to submit the examination forms will open from February 22, and close on 25, 2021, until 5 pm.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday extended the deadline to submit the examination forms for Classes 10 and 12 board exams by private candidates. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the board's official website.
As per the official notice, the window to submit the examination forms will open from February 22, and close on 25, 2021, until 5 pm. Candidates can submit their forms online at cbse.gov.in.
“As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination 2021, for Classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend the last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online by going to the link on CBSE’s website,” reads the official notice.
Candidates will also have to pay a late fee as applicable while submitting the examination forms.
The board will conduct the CBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations from May 4 to June 10, 2021.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
