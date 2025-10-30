CBSE releases final date sheet for Class 10 & 12 board Exams 2026, check it here at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the final date sheet for Class 10th and 12th board exams 2026. CBSE releases final date sheet 2026 : The schedule accommodates students' needs for both board and entrance exams, allowing ample preparation time. (HT Photo/File)

CBSE confirmed that both the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations for 2026 will commence from February 17, 2026.

This schedule was prepared after carefully considering the needs of students appearing for both Board and entrance examinations such as JEE and NEET. The Board stated that efforts have been made to complete the Class 12 exams well before the entrance exams, giving students sufficient time for preparation.

CBSE said that, for the first time, a tentative date sheet was released on September 24, 2025, almost 146 days before the start of the exams. This early release allowed students, teachers, and schools to plan their studies and teaching schedules more effectively.

CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams Final Date sheets The Board added that all schools have now submitted their List of Candidates (LOC), and the final data of subject combinations offered by students has been taken into account while preparing the final date sheet.

The examinations of both Classes 10 and 12 will start from February 17, 2026, and are expected to conclude well before the major entrance exams begin.

CBSE had earlier announced while declaring the 2025 results that, starting 2026, the Board will conduct two examinations in an academic year for Class 10 as per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

By finalising and releasing the dates early, the Board aims to support students in better time management and ensure a smoother transition between their Board and entrance exam preparations.