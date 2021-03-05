CBSE revises board exam dates for few class 10, 12 subjects
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday issued a revised board exam date sheet for a few subjects, including mathematics, commerce and physics, for classes 10 and 12.
For class 10, the science exam has been deferred to May 21. Earlier, it was scheduled for May 15. The mathematics exam which was scheduled for May 21, will now be held on June 2, according to the latest date sheet.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that for class 12-science stream, the May 13 physics exam will now be held on June 8.
Exams for mathematics and applied mathematics, which were earlier scheduled for June 1, will now be conducted on May 31 for class 12 science and commerce streams, it said in the revised date sheet.
The board has revised the date for the June 2 geography exam of the arts stream and it will now be held on June 3.
Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are delayed in this session due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.
The board exams last year had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE revises board exam dates for few class 10, 12 subjects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE class 10 maths exam 2021: Top tips to boost your score
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE exams 2021: Best time management tips for students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: UP Board sets up 729 additional centres for 2021 exams
- UP Board, will conduct its class 10 (high school) and class 12 (intermediate) examinations-2021 at 729 additional centres spread across the state as compared to last year owing to the Covid pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Board Exams 2021: Best practices and strategies for students appearing this year
- CBSE, ICSE and many other state boards have announced the dates for board examinations and students appearing in the exams must be a anxious lot by now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CISCE timetable for ICSE, ISC exams out, 10th exam from May 5, 12th from April 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSE, ISC theory exams 2021 from May 5, ISC practical exams from April 8: CISCE
- Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the timetable for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Covid cases increase, so does anxiety about Class 10 exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE to hold training sessions for schools on restructured affiliation process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021 released, here's direct link
- Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021: Students who will appear for Maharashtra class 10 and 12 board examinations 2021 can check the schedule online at mahahsscboard.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra 10th, 12th exams will be held: Varsha Gaikwad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021 released, check here
- RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021: Students registered to appear in the RBSE board examination 2021 can check the schedule online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result declared, 75% pass, girls outshine boys
- According to the board, of the total 75,132 students who appeared in the board exams, 76.09 percent of girls passed while 74.04 percent of boys also passed the examinations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE Class 10 Result for Kashmir (annual regular) declared
- The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday declared the Secondary School Examination (SSC or Class 10) annual regular results for Kashmir division.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Registration for CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates ends today
- Candidates can submit their forms online at cbse.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox