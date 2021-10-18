CBSE term 1 board exams 2022: Class 10 exams from Nov 30, Class 12 from Dec 1

The first term of the bifurcated CBSE board exams 2022 will begin on November 30 for class 10 students and on December 1 for class 12 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Monday while releasing the complete schedule of the first term board exams.

The first term of class 10 board exam will be held from November 30 to December 11 for major subjects. The exam for class 12 major subjects will be held from December 1 to December 22.

The examinations for minor subjects will begin on November 16 and 17, for class 12 and class 10, respectively, the Board said.

The board has categorized subjects as major and minor in order to complete the board exams within a shorter duration and also to avoid learning loss of students.

In a message regarding the datesheet, CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bharadwaj said, “the datesheets for minor subjects will be conducted by the schools, but the question papers will be set by the CBSE.”

On COVID-19 guidelines, he said, “CBSE will make necessary arrangements. Schools will be sanitized before exams. Best efforts will be taken by the board to conduct the exam smoothly.”

Keeping in view the comfort and convenience of the students, he said, CBSE will make sure students do not go to far centers for their exams.

On rumors and fake messages, he said, “do not believe in messages which are being circulated on social media. All important information related to the exam will be uploaded on the website of the CBSE.”

In view of the pandemic situation due to which the annual class 10 and 12 exams could not be held in the country, the CBSE decided to divide the board exam into two terms. The final result will be based on the marks obtained by students in both terms.

In case situations arise where schools are forced to close, the Board has already set guidelines to assess and award marks to students.