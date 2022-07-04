CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Different ways to check Class 10th, 12th results

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 results soon. As per some reports, CBSE term 2 result 2022 will be announced in the first week of July but an official confirmation on the date and time is awaited. Once declared, students can check their scores on board websites, on DigiLocker and UMANG apps. CBSE 10th result 2022 live updates.

Ahead of results, CBSE has launched the Pariksha Sangam portal, which will act as a one-stop destination for all exam-related activities.

Official websites for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 results are:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

To check CBSE term 2 results on board websites, students have to login with their board exam roll number and school code.

They can also download the DigiLocker app or use the DigiLocker website on the result day to access their e-scorecards.

The board also provides digital copies of mark sheets and certificates on DigiLocker. For this, students have to create an account by providing the required information.

Students can also download the UMANG app, which will host CBSE results.

How to check CBSE term 2 result 2022 on websites

Go to cbseresults.nic.in or any other website mentioned here.

On the homepage, links for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be displayed.

Select your class.

Submit your login details.

View result

Take a printout of the page.