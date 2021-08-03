CBSE to provide digital academic documents through 'Parinam Manjusha'

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 on August 3, 2021. The students of Class 10 who have registered themselves for Class 10 board exam can check and download their documents through ‘Parinam Manjusha’.

The digital academic repository called ‘Parinam Manjusha’ will allow students to find their mark sheets, pass and migration certificates online. The repository was developed by the Board in collaboration with NEGD (DigiLocker) in 2016. Candidates can access the platform through cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.

To access the platform, candidates will have to register themselves on the website after paying the verification fees. The documents will be sent through mail and the applicant will be notified. The documents will contain a QR code, which can be checked through a mobile-based scanning app that can be downloaded from the website.

Candidates can also check their results on cbseresults.nic.in and on UMANG app. This year the overall pass percentage is 99.04 percent. A total of 2097128 candidates have registered for exam out of which 2076997 have passed the examination.



