Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE to provide digital academic documents through 'Parinam Manjusha'
CBSE to provide digital academic documents through 'Parinam Manjusha'
CBSE to provide digital academic documents through 'Parinam Manjusha'
board exams

CBSE to provide digital academic documents through 'Parinam Manjusha'

CBSE has declared Class 10 results. The Board will provide digital academic documents through digital academic repository called ‘Parinam Manjusha’.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 01:20 PM IST

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 on August 3, 2021. The students of Class 10 who have registered themselves for Class 10 board exam can check and download their documents through ‘Parinam Manjusha’.

The digital academic repository called ‘Parinam Manjusha’ will allow students to find their mark sheets, pass and migration certificates online. The repository was developed by the Board in collaboration with NEGD (DigiLocker) in 2016. Candidates can access the platform through cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.

To access the platform, candidates will have to register themselves on the website after paying the verification fees. The documents will be sent through mail and the applicant will be notified. The documents will contain a QR code, which can be checked through a mobile-based scanning app that can be downloaded from the website.

Candidates can also check their results on cbseresults.nic.in and on UMANG app. This year the overall pass percentage is 99.04 percent. A total of 2097128 candidates have registered for exam out of which 2076997 have passed the examination.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse class 10 board exams cbse class 10 result + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.