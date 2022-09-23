Home / Education / Board Exams / CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam 2022 Time Table out at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam 2022 Time Table out at cgbse.nic.in

Updated on Sep 23, 2022 07:39 PM IST

CGBSE has released the Class 10 and Class 12 quarterly exam 2022 time table on cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam 2022 Time Table out at cgbse.nic.in(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 quarterly exam 2022 time table. Chhattisgarh Board quarter examination date sheet will be available on the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

The 10th and 12th CGBSE quarterly exams will begin on September 26 and end on October 1 of 2022. CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) class 9th and 11th examination will also held from September 26 and will end on October 1 from 11 am till 1 pm.

Direct link to check

CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam Time Table: How to check

Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Time Table - 10th & 12th Quarterly Exam 2022-23”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download for future use.

cgbse.nic.in cgbse
