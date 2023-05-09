CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date : Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th, and12th Results will be announced on May 10. Candidates can check the CGBSE results on the official website at cgbse.nic.in. CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date : Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results tomorrow

Around 8 lakh candidates appear for the Chhattisgarh board examination for Class 10, 12 every year. The CGBSE 10th examination was held by the Chhattisgarh Board from March 2 through March 24, while the Class 12 theory exams were conducted between March 1 and March 31, 2023.

GBSE Chhattisgarh board Class 10th, 12th result 2023: Steps to check

To check CGBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results, follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, links for Class 10 and Class 12 results will be displayed. Click on it.

Log in with your roll number.

View your result and take a printout of the result page

In 2022, class 10 student Suman Patel, who received a score of 98.67%, and Class 12 student Kunti Sao, who received a score of 98.20% topped the examination.