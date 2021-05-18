CGBSE 10th Result 2021 date and time: Chhattisgarh Board 10th results tomorrow

CGBSE 10th Result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the high school (Class 10) exam results on Wednesday, May 29.

The Chhattisgarh Board 10th results will be declared at 11am by minister of Chhattisgarh Govt, school education department.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, May 18, the Chhattisgarh Board said that the CGBSE 10th results will be declared online through video conferencing.

Students who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 examination can check their results at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in after it is announced.

CGBSE had in April cancelled Class 10 exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

A notification regarding the cancellation of High School Certificate (Class 10) examination for the academic year 2020-21 was issued by CGBSE secretary V K Goyal. According to the notification, marks marks to Class 10 students will be allotted on the basis of assignments issued by the board. If any student has not done his assignments or has not obtained minimum passing marks in the assignment, then they will be given minimum passing marks.

If any student is not satisfied with the marks allotted, then he or she can appear in grade/division upgrading examination, after the pandemic situation comes under control, the notification added.

A total of 4,61,000 students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams this year.