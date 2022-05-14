CGBSE 12th Result 2022 Topper List: Kunti SAO tops, check list here

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE 12th Result 2022 Toppers List along with CGBSE Class 12 result on May 14, 2022. The result link for Class 12 for all streams is available on the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in and also on results.cg.nic.in.

This year, Kunti Sao has secured the first position by scoring 98.20 percent marks.

The Class 12 board examination was started on March 2 and ended on March 30, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

CGBSE 12th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.

Click on CGBSE 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

(With inputs from Ritesh Mishra in Raipur)

