CGBSE Results 2022 Date & Time: Chhattisgarh board 10th, 12th results on May 14

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare CGBSE Board Results 2022 on May 14, 2022. Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 result can be checked by all the appeared candidates from 12 pm onwards through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in. The results for Class 10, 12 can also be checked on results.cg.nic.in after declaration.

State government Principal Secretary, Alok Shukla has confirmed the CGBSE Board Results 2022 Date & Time to Hindustan Times.

To check the result candidates will have to keep their admit card in hand. Every year around 8 lakh students appear for Class 10, 12 exams in the state. The examination was conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022 for Class 10 and from March 2 to March 30, 2022 for Class 12.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel few days back had announced free helicopter ride to the toppers of Class 10, 12. Top 10 students of 10th and 12th board exams this year will be provided with free helicopter rides by the state government.

In 2021, CGBSE Class 12 result was announced on July 25, 2022 and Chhattisgarh Class 10 result was declared on May 19, 2022. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 97.43 per cent, with girls outshining boys by achieving 98.06 per cent against the latter's pass percentage of 96.69. The Class 10 overall pass percentage was 100 percent.