Home / Education / Board Exams / Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: 100% pass percentage, details here
Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: CGBSE 10th Result out, pass percentage(HT file)
Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: CGBSE 10th Result out, pass percentage(HT file)
board exams

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: 100% pass percentage, details here

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021 has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 100 percent. Candidates can check the result on the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:04 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021. The result for Class 10 has been announced online through video conferencing by the Minister of Chhattisgarh Govt, the school education department. The result can be checked through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.

The Board has declared the result of a total of 4.67 lakh students of Class 10 out of which 2.24 lakh candidates are boys and 2.31 lakh candidates are girls. This year the overall pass percentage is 100 percent. A total of 96.81 percent students have secured first division, 9024 students have secured second division and 5676 students have secured third division.

The result has been announced by the Board on the basis of the performance of students during online classes. Students were given assignments to complete which were graded and then their marks are being announced now. Also, students who are not satisfied with their results will get another chance of appearing for the board examination.

Students of Class 10 will be able to download their CGBSE Class 10 scorecard by visiting the official website. The downloaded mark sheet can be used as the provisional mark sheet for admission to the next class. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of CGBSE.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cgbse chhattisgarh cgbse.nic.in chhattisgarh cgbse board exam result + 2 more

Related Stories

GBSE 10th Result 2021 Class 10 students of Chhattisgarh board can check their results on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.(Representative)
GBSE 10th Result 2021 Class 10 students of Chhattisgarh board can check their results on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.(Representative)
board exams

CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 results declared

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:02 PM IST
  • CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 exam results.
READ FULL STORY
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: This year the results for Class 10 are based on the performance of students during online classes and their grades obtained in assignments.(HT File)
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: This year the results for Class 10 are based on the performance of students during online classes and their grades obtained in assignments.(HT File)
board exams

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Chhattisgarh 10th results declared, direct link

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:02 PM IST
  • CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE 10th Result 2021 on May 19, 2021. Candidates can check their result on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in
READ FULL STORY
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 declared, how to check on cgbse.nic.in(HT File)
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 declared, how to check on cgbse.nic.in(HT File)
board exams

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 declared, how to check on cgbse.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 has been declared. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in. Here's how to check.
READ FULL STORY
CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Results to be declared today
CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Results to be declared today
board exams

CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Results to be declared today

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 11:59 AM IST
CGBSE 10th Result 2021 to be declared today at 11 am. Students of Class 10 can check their result on the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
CGBSE 10th Result 2021 date and time: In a press release issued on Tuesday, May 18, the Chhattisgarh Board said that the CGBSE 10th results will be declared online through video conferencing.(HT file)
CGBSE 10th Result 2021 date and time: In a press release issued on Tuesday, May 18, the Chhattisgarh Board said that the CGBSE 10th results will be declared online through video conferencing.(HT file)
board exams

CGBSE 10th Result 2021 date and time: Chhattisgarh Board 10th results tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • Chhattisgarh Board 10th results: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the high school (Class 10) exam results on Wednesday, May 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.