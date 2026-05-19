The Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Date and Time. The Odisha Board Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared tomorrow, May 20 at 12.30 pm. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Date, Time: Odisha Board Class 12 results releasing tomorrow at 12.30 pm (HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their mark sheets on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The result link will also be activated on orissaresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 board exam was held from February 18 to March 25, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, 10 am to 1 pm.

The Odisha +2 results will be announced via a press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Apart from the results, the pass percentage, district-wise performance details, gender-wise pass percentage, and other details will also be shared.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: How to check All candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

2. Click on CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2025, the CHSE Odisha 12th result was announced on May 21. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 87.49%, the Arts stream was 80.51%, the Commerce stream was 83.2%, and the Vocational stream was 60.57%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CHSE Odisha.