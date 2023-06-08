CHSE Odisha Board class 12 arts result 2023: 78.88% students pass in Arts stream

Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha has declared CHSE Odisha Board class 12 arts result 2023 on June 8, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Board Class 12 Arts stream examination can check their results on the official site of orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Live Updates CHSE Odisha Board class 12 arts result 2023(HT file)

This year around 3.5 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination in the state. The overall pass percentage is 78.88%. This year the pass percentage for boys is 70.43% and for girls, the pass percentage is 85.66%. A total of 32782 students have scored first division.

A total of 67.48% of students passed the class 12th vocational examination. This year a total of 64.23 boys candidates and 71.10% girls passed the CHSE class 12th vocational examination.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 examinations were started on March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. The class 12th Science and Commerce exams concluded on April 4 while Arts exams concluded on April 5, 2023.

Science and Commerce stream results have already been announced on May 31, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Science stream is 84.93 per cent and Commerce stream is 81.12 per cent.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 Arts stream was 82.10 percent. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CHSE Odisha.