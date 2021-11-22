CISCE ISC (class 12) semester 1 board exam begins today

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) first-semester board exam begins today for class 12 students of schools affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Students will appear for English paper 2 (literature paper). The exam will begin at 2 pm and will be of 1 hour and 30 minutes duration.

Students will be given 10 minutes time to read the question paper and accordingly the question paper cum answer booklet will be made available at 1.50 pm, the CISCE has said.

The semester exam will be held in MCQ format.

“Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen only. On the top – sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet, candidates must put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose,” the CISCE has instructed students appearing for the semester exam.

The ISC exam will continue till December 20.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) semester 1 exam for class 10 students will be held from November 29 to December 16.

