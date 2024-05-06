CISCE Results 2024: From setting a daily routine to remaining consistent, these toppers prove hard work does pay off!

Consistency, hard work, and perseverance are the success mantras for at least three ISC toppers from Lucknow this year who were also national toppers two years ago when they cleared the Class 10 ICSE exam. CISCE Results 2024: Toppers of the ISC exams share about their inspiring journey towards success.

Kanishka Mittal, who was the national ICSE topper in 2022 by securing 99.8% marks, brought laurels to the state capital in the ISC exam this year. She scored 399 out of 400 (99.75%) with 100 each in history, psychology, and legal studies and 99 in English. She is set to pursue a BA-LLB from the National Law University, Delhi. A student at City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch, Kanishka got 499 out of 500 in Class 10.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Across India, 30 students scored 399 out of 400 in the Class 12 exam.

Also read: ICSE, ISC results 2024: UP students perform better than last year in terms of pass percentage

“Though I was a national topper in Class 10, this time I was unsure if I’d score 99.75% as I was preparing for law exams as well,” she said while talking to HT.

“Securing above 99% twice is a serene feeling,” said Mittal who loves playing badminton and is also an avid reader.

Her success mantra was to set daily, weekly, and monthly targets to complete the revision.

“I used to study 3-4 hours every day and made sure that my targets were achieved. I never took any coaching and always relied upon books and the teachers’ advice. I also stayed away from social media,” said Mittal who got All India Rank 18 in the All-India Law Entrance Test.

Also read: ISC Result 2024: Overall 98.19% pass percentage registered in Class 12 CISCE Board exams, details here

Like Kanishaka, Archita Singh too scored 399 out of 400 marks securing 99.75% in ISC. In ICSE 2022, she was the joint second topper by securing 498 out of 500 with 99.60%. “Now, I want to prepare for civil services examinations and would like to become an IAS officer,” said this CMS student. Archita’s father Arun Singh is a scientist in remote sensing and her mother Smitha Singh a teacher at a government school.

Another Lucknow student, Sariya Khan, also secured 99.75% by scoring 399 out of 400. She is a student of CMS, Mahanagar campus, and wants to become a doctor. “She is my only daughter and has made me proud again as she was the second national topper even in ICSE.

“My son is an engineer, I'm an advocate and now my daughter will make me proud again by becoming a doctor,” said Sariya’s father, Rais Ahmed, an advocate, in civil court.

It was also a big moment for Shriya Dwivedi, a student of Seth MR Jaipuria School, who scored 99.25% in the ISC exam to emerge as a school topper. She obtained 100 each in history, political science, and English, 97 in economics, and 96 in mathematics.

She wants to pursue a BA (economics honours) from LSR or SRCC, depending upon her rank in the CUET UG examinations. Her father Amit Dwivedi is an advocate in the high court and her mother Anita Dwivedi a homemaker. She has a penchant for writing and art.

Also read: ISC Results 2024: Class 12 CISCE board scores released, steps to check marks and other details here

Sudiksha Singh of La Martiniere Girls’ College got 99.25% (397 out of 400) by scoring 100 each in history, psychology, and political science, and 97 in English. Preparing for a BA (Honours) in political science and psychology, she is chasing her UPSC dream.

Her Mother Preeti Singh is a teacher at Study School and her elder sister Khushi Singh is a medical student. Sudiksha’s success mantra includes proper sleep, morning revision, and sporting activities. A house captain at LMGC, she candidly admitted that she is averse to social media.

A student of Seth MR Jaipuria School, Gomti Nagar, Priyamvada Singh scored 397 out of 400 (99.25%). She got 100 in political science, and 99 in history, geography, and English and wants to pursue a BA (honours) in political science from LSR, Hindu College, or Miranda House depending upon CUET UG ranking.

Her goal is to crack the civil services exam. Singh’s success mantra is - to be consistent and fall in love with your academic journey. "I love to play tennis and badminton and have developed leadership skills as head girl of the school,” said Singh who had secured AIR 3 in ICSE with 99.4%.

Her father Shashi Shekhar Singh is an additional SP in Sant Kabir Nagar and her mother Dr Benu Singh runs a business.

Abhinav Raghuvanshi, a student of CMS, Gomti Nagar-1, secured 99.25% in humanities. He had secured 97.8% in the ICSE Class 10 exam. “Now, I would like to make a career in legal studies,” he said.

Kanpur girl, Jahnvi Singh, got 99.75% in ISC. A student at Methodist High School, her father Naveen Singh is a lawyer and her mother Pallavi is a homemaker. She is preparing for engineering entrance exams.