CISCE revises syllabus for Class 11, 12 final exams, check details below

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has revised the syllabus of important subjects for Class 11 and 12. The official notice shared by the council states, “The revised syllabus and its scope, for Class XII - ISC Year 2025 Examination and Class XI - ISC Academic Year 2024-25 are available on CISCE's website: cisce.org under the tab ‘Library (Publications)’" CISCE has revised the syllabus for Class 11 and 12 final exams. Read the official notice given here. (Representative image/HT file)

The notice, addressed to the Heads of ISC schools, listed out the subjects for which the syllabus has been revised for Class 11 as well as Class 12.

In Class 11 (2024-25 academic year), the syllabus has been revised for subjects including Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and History.

Whereas in Class 12, syllabus has been revised for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Commerce, Accounts, History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, and Legal Studies, for 2025 board exams.

For the remaining subjects in both classes, the syllabus remains unchanged.

The revised syllabus can be access through the following links:

The council has also asked the heads of schools to disseminate the information to the respective students, teachers, parents, and guardians.

It may be mentioned here that this year, the Class 10 or ICSE board examinations began from February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025. Likewise, the Class 12 board examinations began from February 13, and ended on April 5, 2025.

For more related details, visit the official website of CISCE.