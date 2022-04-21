Home / Education / Board Exams / CISCE should clarify stand on ‘unvaccinated students entry in boards’: Minister
  "While vaccines are a life saver against Covid not allowing unvaccinated students to take exams will be discriminatory. I would therefore urge the CISCE and the @EduMinofIndia to issue an urgent clarification in this regard. My office has already contacted the CISCE on the matter," Gaikwad tweeted.
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 05:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has sought clarification from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) if students need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to appear for the upcoming semester 2 examinations.

“While vaccines are a life saver against Covid not allowing unvaccinated students to take exams will be discriminatory. I would therefore urge the CISCE and the @EduMinofIndia to issue an urgent clarification in this regard. My office has already contacted the CISCE on the matter,” Gaikwad tweeted.

“Some students of the ISCE board have reached out to me regarding an advisory, dated Jan 4, 2022, issued by the CISCE, mandating Covid vaccination for all those appearing for the ICSE and ISC exams starting April 25th. Some schools are citing it saying that unvaccinated students will not be permitted to sit for the exams. This despite the Centre's affidavit in the Supreme Court that vaccines aren't mandatory,” she added.

For the first time, CISCE is conducting annual examinations in two semesters. Semester 1 exams are over and results have been announced.

ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams will begin on April 25. ICSE exams will end on May 23 and ISC exams will continue till June 13.

Thursday, April 21, 2022
