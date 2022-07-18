CUET 2022: Important notice released for applicants, check here

The National Testing Agency on July 18 has released the important notice for students who will be taking the CUET Undergraduate Exam on July 19. According to the announcement, candidates' exam centers will stay the same as those shown on their admit cards, and they must show up at the assigned exam centers as informed. Students can access the notice at the official websites, nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.nta.ac.in.

“Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of Centre for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that they should go to the Centre mentioned on their Admit Card downloaded from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in”, reads the official notification.

Check Notice here

The first phase of the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022 exam, began on July 15, 2022. The CUET UG Phase 1 exam will end on July 20, 2022. CUET-UG is being conducted across 510 cities in India and abroad.

A total of 9,50,804 Candidates have registered for admission into 86 Universities out of which there are 43 Central Universities, 13 State Universities, 12 Deemed Universities and 18 Private Universities.