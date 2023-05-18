Home / Education / Board Exams / Goa Board 10th Result 2023 Date: GBSHSE SSC results releasing on May 20

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 18, 2023 05:47 PM IST

Goa Board 10th Result 2023 Date have been announced. Candidates can check the GBSHSE SSC results on May 20, 2023.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released Goa Board 10th Result 2023 Date. The GBSHSE SSC results will be announced on May 20, 2023 at 4.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official site of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.

Goa Board 10th Result 2023 Date: GBSHSE SSC results releasing on May 20(PTI/ file)
The result will be announced in the press conference to be conducted at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. The consolidated result sheets will be available for downloading from the school login on May 22, 2023 from 9 am onwards. As per the official notice, the result can also be checked at results.gbshsegoa.net.

This year a total of 20476 candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination out of which 10074 candidates are girls and 10402 candidates are boys. The Term 1 examination was conducted from November 10 to November 29, 2022 and Term II was conducted from April 1 to April 24, 2023.

The marksheets will be distributed at four centres- Mapusa, Bicholim, Margao and Ponda. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GBSHSE.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
