Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date. The GBSHSE Class 12 results will be announced on May 6, 2023 at 4.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Goa Class 12 examination can check the results through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net. Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date: GBSHSE Class 12 results releasing on May 6(HT Photo)

The results for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. The consolidated result sheets will be available to schools for downloading from May 8, 2023, 9 am onwards.

The Class 12 or HSSC exam was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022 and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023. This year a total of 19802 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 9930 are boys and 9872 are girls.

In 2022, the HSSC results was announced on May 21. The Goa HSSC examination was taken by 18,201 students out of which 8,925 male candidates and 9,276 female candidates. The overall pass percentage was 92.66%.