Goa class 12 Result 2021 declared, 99.40 % pass, girls outshine boys

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the class 12th result on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshsegoa.net. the result was announced around 5 pm.

This year the Goa Board class 12th examination was cancelled due to the Covid 19 situation. The marks were allotted to the Class 12th students on the basis of their internal assessment.

The results were be announced in a press conference at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim. This year a total of 18,195 students appeared for Class 12 out of which 18,085 students have passed the exam in the state. The results of 35 students have been kept on hold because they are yet to produce adequate eligibility documents, while 75 have been marked as needs improvement. This year the total pass percentage is 99.40 %. A total of 99.66% of students have passed in commerce, 99.68% passes in science and 99.51% in vocational stream. A total of 9,008 boys appeared, with 8,922 passing (99.05 per cent ). There were 9,187 girls that showed up, and 9,163 of them passed (99.84 percent ).

