Goa HSSC Result 2022 Date and Time: GBSHSE Class 12th results on May 21 at 5pm

Goa HSSC Result 2022 Date and Time: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the date and time for HSSC or Class 12 examination result declaration . The HSSC Public examination result will be released on Saturday, May 21 at 5 pm. The consolidated result will be available for downloading from school login from May 24 at 9 am. The Goa HSSC result will be available at www.gbshse.info.

The HSSC exanimation was held in two terms by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). The first term test was held from December 1, 2021 to January 11, 2022, while the second term exam was held from April 5, 2022 to April 23, 2022.

The Goa HSSC or class 12th examination was held in 18 centers and 72 sub-centers across the state.

“The result booklet will also be available on the official website of this Board. The same may be downloaded from by the Head of Institution for official purpose from www.gbshse.info, immediately after declaration of result”, reads the official notification.

This year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa HSSC examination, with 8,925 male candidates and 9,276 female candidates.

Last year's result was based on internal assessment and a special scheme devised to finalize the result. The overall pass percentage was 99.40 percent.