GSEB Gujarat HSC General, Science streams admit cards out on gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, commonly known as GSEB, has issued hall tickets or admit cards for HSC (Class 12) final examinations, March 2023.

Schools can download Gujarat board HSC admit cards for General and Science streams by logging in to the official website, gseb.org.

Students can not download GSEB HSC hall tickets directly from the website. They have to collect it from schools.

Class 12 final exams in Gujarat will be held from March 14 to 25, 2023.

The board has also issued SSC or Class 10 final exams that will be held from March 14 to 28.

How to download Gujarat GSEB HSC admit cards 2023

Go to the board website, gseb.org. Open the admit card download tab for Science or General stream. Enter your school index number, registered email address/mobile number. Click on login and then enter the OTP sent to registered email ID or phone number. Proceed to download admit cards.