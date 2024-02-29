Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2024. The Class 10 or SSC admit card is available on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2024 out at gseb.org, here’s how to download (HT file)

As per the official notice, Gujarat 10th hall ticket is available on website and can be downloaded by school with school index number and registered mobile number or e-mail id of the school.

Once the admit card has been downloaded, printout of the admit card should have photo of the candidate in the prescribed place below in the hall ticket followed by signature of the candidate, the signature of the class teacher of the candidate and the signature of the Principal in the prescribed place.

GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

The hall tickets can be downloaded by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Gujarat Board Class 10 board examination will begin on March 11, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.