GSEB SSC, HSC hall tickets for July 2023 Supplementary exams out on gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has issued hall tickets for the SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 Supplementary exams scheduled for July 2023. Schools can download admit cards for their students from gseb.org or use links given below. GSEB SSC, HSC July 2023 Supplementary exam hall tickets out on gseb.org (Representational image)(Unsplash)

GSEB SSC Supplementary exam hall ticket 2023

GSEB HSC General Supplementary exam hall ticket 2023

GSEB HSC Science Supplementary exam hall ticket 2023

Login credentials required to download GSEB SSC or HSC July exam hall tickets, are school index number along with mobile number or email address. These are the steps to follow:

Go to gseb.org. Open the July 2023 SSC or HSC exam hall ticket download link. Enter the school index number and mobile number/email address. Download hall tickets.

Students have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools, GSEB said.