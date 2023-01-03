GSEB SSC, HSC time tables out, check Gujarat board 10th, 12th date sheets here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have released the GSEB SSC timetable 2023 and GSEB HSC timetable 2023 for the final board examination. The detailed class 10th and class 12th date sheet is available on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

The GSEB Exams 2023 for Class 10 or SSC exams will be held from March 14, 2023, to March 28, 2023, while the GSEB Exams 2023 for Class 12th or HSC will be conducted from March 14, 2023, to March 25, 2023.

GSEB SSC, HSC timetables: Know how to check

Visit the official website at gseb.org.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Board Website’ option.

Next, click on the “Class-10 and Class-12 Exam Schedule March-2023”link

GSEB board exam schedule 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the printout for future reference.

The Gujarat Board class 10th and class 12th board date sheet are given below: