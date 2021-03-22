Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for practical exams released,direct link here
Gujarat School Education Board, GSEB has released the Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for Science stream practical exams. The students who will appear for the practical exams under the Science stream can download the admit card through the official site of GSEB on gsebeservice.com.
The Science stream Class 12 practical exams will begin on March 30, 2021, in the state. The practical exams for Science subjects- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be conducted at various exam centers across the state.
Direct Link to Download Admit Card here
Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021: How to Download
To download the admit card, students who 9OTPwill appear for the exam can check these steps given below.
• Visit the official website of GSEB on gsebeservice.com.
• Click on Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for practical exams link available on the home page.
• Enter their school index number, registered mobile number and email id.
• Students will receive a one-time password (OTP).
• Enter the OTP and you will be redirected to the admit card page.
• Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
All the appearing students will have to carry the admit card to the exam centre. The admit card will have details including the candidate’s name, roll number, date of science practical exams, and exam-day instructions.
The theory examination for the Class 12 science stream will begin on May 10 and will end on May 12, 2021. The examination will be conducted in the evening shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. This year around 5.30 lakh students are all set to appear for the Class 12 exams.
Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for practical exams released,direct link here
JKBOSE Class 12 Results for Leh division announced at jkbose.ac.in
- JKBOSE Class 12 Results: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Higher Secondary Part Two ( Class 12th ) annual results for Leh division.
CBSE Board Exams 2021: Students allowed to change exam centres by March 25
- CBSE Board Exams 2021: According to the notice, students who wish to change their centres can do so by sending the request to their schools by March 25, 2021. After which schools will upload the requests to the CBSE official website by March 31, 2021.
Percentage of girls for UP Board class 10 exams witness significant rise
- In the past 30 years, the number of these girl students increased more than three-and-a-half-times from 3,71,083 in 1991 to 13,20,290 in 2021, say UP Board officials.
Maharashtra board 10th, 12th exams 2021 to be held offline, check key details
Before HSC, SSC exams in Maharashtra, vaccinate students, says Latur group
Bihar Board 12th Results 2021 awaited as evaluation process ends today
- Bihar Board 12th Results 2021: The original deadline for the evaluation of the paper was March 15, but it had been extended to March 17 as all the copies could not be checked within the stipulated time.
MP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2021 revised time table released
- Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the revised timetable for the final examination of class 10 and class 12 on Thursday.
CBSE class 12 Commerce exam 2021: Best tips to ace Business Studies
UP Board Exam 2021: Dispatch of answer sheets to all 75 districts begins
- UP Board Exam 2021: For the 2021 exams, a total of 56,03,813 students —29,94,312 of high school and 26,09,501 of intermediate — have registered.
Bihar Board intermediate answer key 2021 released, raise objection till March 16
- Bihar Board intermediate answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB intermediate or class 12th exams 2021 can challenge the answer key online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in on or before March 16, 2021.
BSEB class 12th answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to raise objections
- BSEB class 12th answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board class 12th exams 2021 can check their answer key online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.