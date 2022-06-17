Home / Education / Board Exams / Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: HBSE Class 10 result declared
Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: HBSE Class 10 result declared

Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 has been declared. HBSE Class 10 result can be checked by candidates at 5 pm on bseh.org.in. 
Published on Jun 17, 2022 03:51 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Board of School Education Haryana has declared Haryana Board 10th Result 2022. The HBSE Class 10 result has been declared on June 17, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Haryana Class 10 can check the result through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in at 5 pm today. 

This year a total of 3.25 lakh candidates have appeared for Haryana Class 10 examination. The board examination was conducted from March 30 to April 20, 2022. Students who have appeared for the examination need to secure a minimum 33 percent marks to pass the examination. 

Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: How to check 

Candidates can check the results through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
  • Click on Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The compartment exams will be conducted for candidates who could not qualify the Class 10 board examination this year. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH. 

