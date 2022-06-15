Haryana Board 12th result 2022: HBSE Class 12 Result releasing today at 2.30 pm

Board of School Education, Haryana will declare Haryana Board 12th result 2022 on June 15, 2022. The HBSE Class 12 Result will be declared at 2.30 pm today . Candidates of Class 10 who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The Board conducted Class 10, 12 examinations from March 30 to April 29, 2022. The Class 10 and Class 12 examinations was conducted by the state at around 1700 test centres across the state. Around 6,68,000 students have enrolled for Class 10, 12 board examinations in the state out of which 3,68,000 students have registered for class 10 exams, while 2,90,000 students have registered for class 12 exams. Haryana Board Class 12 Result Live Updates

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

Click on BSEH Class 12 results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result can be checked by candidates through roll number and date of birth. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEH.