Haryana Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 registration date extended till Nov 28

Board of School Education, Haryana has extended the Haryana Board Exams 2023 registration date. The Class 10, 12 registration date has been extended till November 28, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

The registration date has been extended for private and government affiliated and gurukul/ vidhyapeeth for march 2023 exams.

To apply for the Class 10 examination, candidates will have to pay ₹850/- as application fees. The last date to register with late fees of ₹1150 is till December 5, 2022 and with ₹1850/- is till December 12, 2022. For Class 12 examination, candidates will have to pay ₹1050 as application fees. ₹1350 as late fees till December 5, 2022 and ₹2050 of late fees till December 12, 2022.

Haryana Board Exams 2023: How to register

Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEH

Click on Class 10 or Class 12 exam registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

