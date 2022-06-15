Home / Education / Board Exams / Haryana Board HBSE 12th results 2022 out at bseh.org.in, direct link
Haryana Board HBSE 12th results 2022 out at bseh.org.in, direct link

  Haryana Board class 12th result released at bseh.org.in.
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 05:05 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Board of School Education has announced the Haryana Board class 12th results 2022. The result is available on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. All the concerned candidates can check the results through their credentials.

This year, 3.68 lakh candidates took the Class 10 board exams, while 2.61 lakh students took the Class 12 board exams. Exams for classes 10 and 12 were held at over 1700 test centers around the state.

This year the Haryana Board has reduced 30% of the syllabus.

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

For more updated for HBSE class 12th live blog

HBSE Haryana Class 12th result: Know how to check

Go to BSEH official website at bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Take print out for future reference.

