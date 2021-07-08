Haryana HOS 2021 Class 10 results declared at bseh.org.in, direct link here
- Haryana Open Schooling (HOS) on Thursday, July 8 declared the 10th class result for the year 2021.
Haryana Open Schooling (HOS) has declared the class 10 results for the year 2021. All the candidate registered for HOS class 10th can check their result on the official website of the Board of Education Haryana at https://bseh.org.in/
Here is the direct link to check the results
Candidates can also check results through the official website of the Board of Education Haryana.
How to check BSEH HOS 10th result
Visit the official website of BSEH at https://bseh.org.in/
Click on the link that reads, ‘Secondary (HOS) examination Result 2021’
Enter your Roll Number or Registration number
Click on the search result
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Keep the hard copy of the same for future use