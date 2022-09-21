Home / Education / Board Exams / Haryana HOS Admit Card 2022: Class 10, 12 hall ticket for private candidates out

Haryana HOS Admit Card 2022: Class 10, 12 hall ticket for private candidates out

board exams
Published on Sep 21, 2022 03:41 PM IST

Haryana HOS Admit Card 2022 for Class 10, 12 has been released. The download link of admit card is given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of School Education, Haryana has released Haryana HOS Admit Card 2022 on September 21, 2022. Candidates who will appear for HOS Class 10, 12 examination can download the admit card through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

(Academic/Open School Full Imp./Partial Imp./Additional/Re-Appear) Exam September-2022 for Class 10 will be conducted from September 29 to October 7, 2022. The Class 12 examination will be conducted from September 29 to October 17, 2022.

Direct link to download Haryana HOS Admit Card 2022

Haryana HOS Admit Card 2022: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
  • Click on Haryana HOS Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on production of valid Admit Card with scanned photograph. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.

bseh bseh.org.in
