HBSE 12th Results 2024: 85.31% pass in Haryana Board Class 12 exams, check details

The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the Haryana 12th Result 2024 for the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their results on the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Haryana Class 12 board results live updates HBSE 12th Results 2024: The Haryana Class 12 board results have been released. An overall pass percentage of 85.31% has been registered. (HT file image)

The results were declared at a press conference held by BSEH officials, who also shared details on pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise percentage, and other details.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The pass percentage of the HBSE 12th examination is 85.31 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 88.14 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 82.52 percent.

While, Mahendragarh is the top performing district of Class 12, Nuh emerged as the worst performing district

Notably, the Haryana Class 12 Board Exams 2024 were conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exams were conducted in a single shift on all days. On some days, it was conducted from 12.30 pm to 3 pm, and on other days, it was held from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Haryana Class 12 results 2024 direct link

Steps to check Haryana Class 12 results 2024