HBSE 12th Results 2024: 85.31% pass in Haryana Board Class 12 exams, check details
The Board of School Education, Haryana released the Class 12 board results today. An overall pass percentage of 85.31% has been registered.
The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the Haryana 12th Result 2024 for the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their results on the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Haryana Class 12 board results live updates
The results were declared at a press conference held by BSEH officials, who also shared details on pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise percentage, and other details.
The pass percentage of the HBSE 12th examination is 85.31 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 88.14 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 82.52 percent.
While, Mahendragarh is the top performing district of Class 12, Nuh emerged as the worst performing district
Notably, the Haryana Class 12 Board Exams 2024 were conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exams were conducted in a single shift on all days. On some days, it was conducted from 12.30 pm to 3 pm, and on other days, it was held from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.
Haryana Class 12 results 2024 direct link
Steps to check Haryana Class 12 results 2024
- Visit the official website at bseh.org.
- Click on the results tab.
- Open the Class 12 result link.
- Enter the credentials and log in.
- Check your BSEH 12th result 2024.
- Download and take a printout for further need.
