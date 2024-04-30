 HBSE 12th Results 2024: 85.31% pass in Haryana Board Class 12 exams, check details - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HBSE 12th Results 2024: 85.31% pass in Haryana Board Class 12 exams, check details

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2024 01:33 PM IST

The Board of School Education, Haryana released the Class 12 board results today. An overall pass percentage of 85.31% has been registered.

The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the Haryana 12th Result 2024 for the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their results on the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Haryana Class 12 board results live updates

HBSE 12th Results 2024: The Haryana Class 12 board results have been released. An overall pass percentage of 85.31% has been registered. (HT file image)
HBSE 12th Results 2024: The Haryana Class 12 board results have been released. An overall pass percentage of 85.31% has been registered. (HT file image)

The results were declared at a press conference held by BSEH officials, who also shared details on pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise percentage, and other details.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The pass percentage of the HBSE 12th examination is 85.31 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 88.14 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 82.52 percent.

While, Mahendragarh is the top performing district of Class 12, Nuh emerged as the worst performing district

Notably, the Haryana Class 12 Board Exams 2024 were conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exams were conducted in a single shift on all days. On some days, it was conducted from 12.30 pm to 3 pm, and on other days, it was held from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Haryana Class 12 results 2024 direct link

Steps to check Haryana Class 12 results 2024

  • Visit the official website at bseh.org.
  • Click on the results tab.
  • Open the Class 12 result link.
  • Enter the credentials and log in.
  • Check your BSEH 12th result 2024.
  • Download and take a printout for further need.

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / HBSE 12th Results 2024: 85.31% pass in Haryana Board Class 12 exams, check details
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On