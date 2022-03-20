HBSE class 10th and 12th date sheet revised, check details here

Board of School Education, Haryana has revised the date sheet for secondary and senior secondary. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of Board of school education Haryana at bseh.org.in.

The senior secondary examination will begin on March 30 and will end on April 27. The class 10th or secondary examination will begin on march 31st and will end on and will end on March 20.

Direct link to check the HBSE class 10th and 12th date sheet.

HBSE class 10th and 12th date sheet: Know how to download the revised date sheet.

Visit the official website of Haryana Board at bseh.org.in

On the home page click on the link given to check the revised datasheet

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read the instruction carefully. Candidates will carry their own logs, trigonometry tables, and map stencils, and will only be allowed to use colour pencils in science subjects. Candidates from private/open schools should contact the Centre Supdt. for information on their practical exam date, time, and location. Calculators (simple/scientific) and mobile phones are not permitted in the examination hall and will be considered unfair means if found.